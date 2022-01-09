‘No More Red’: Arsenal adopts Tottenham’s colors in the FA Cup third round to combat knife crime in London.

‘No More Red’: Arsenal adopts Tottenham’s colors in the FA Cup third round to combat London knife crime.

Arsenal’s players will wear a one-off all-white kit against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Aaron Tshibola’s discussion of the declining use of the small cage pitches on which he honed his skills as a professional footballer was one of those moments when you realize you may have grown up in the same country as someone but they’re describing an entirely different world.

Knife crime cases in Newham, a borough in east London, hit a new high last year, making it one of the capital’s worst-affected areas.

Tshibola, a 27-year-old who now plays in Turkey, spoke out about the senseless killings of teenagers where he grew up, about kids having to “go to football with weapons because their environment has made them afraid,” and about how it’s “no longer safe to be out on the street walking around” in an interview with me in May.

Six months later, knife crime in London resulted in the highest number of teen murders since records began.

It’s why it’s critical that Arsenal use their image, brand, homegrown talent, and status as one of London’s top football clubs to raise awareness of an escalating issue and plead for peace.

When it comes to football, teenagers pay attention.

It’s one of the game’s most appealing aspects.

Football is seen as the only way out for many teenagers involved in gangs, according to Tshibola.

A place in Reading’s academy shielded the midfielder from the harsh realities of life, and he went on to have a successful career in the game.

On numerous occasions, however, he came close.

Others, on the other hand, are not so fortunate.

Tshibola’s cousin as well as two close friends have passed away.

Arsenal’s campaign declares “No More Red.”

And, when they face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, the players will don a one-of-a-kind, all-white kit designed in collaboration with Adidas in the hopes of reducing knife crime statistics.

In football, as in many sports, there are few better ways to make a statement than by donning your opponent’s colors.

Tottenham Hotspur will not be the only top-flight club in north London wearing white for one game only.

Arsenal’s message has been amplified.

