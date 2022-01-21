No, not the entire world.

There is no such thing as the world.

Medvedev of Russia defeats Kyrgios of Australia 3-1 to advance to the next round, where he will face van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

After defeating Australian opponent Nick Kyrgios 3-1 on Thursday, Russian second-seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Medvedev, 25, defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to advance to the next round.

Van de Zandschulp, who is ranked 57th in the world, advanced to the third round after Richard Gasquet of France retired from their second-round match.

Medvedev reached the finals of the Australian Open in 2021.

The Russian athlete won the US Open in September after winning the Australian Open.

Raducanu was knocked out in the second round of the women’s competition.

Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom was knocked out of the 2022 Australian Open after losing in the second round to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

At Margaret Court Arena, Kovinic, the 98th-ranked player in the world, won the match in three sets: 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

It was the first time Raducanu, the world’s number 17 player, had appeared in Melbourne.

The 19-year-old was the winner of the US Open in 2021.

In the third round, Kovinic, 27, will face two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep.

In the previous round, the 30-year-old Romanian beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-0.