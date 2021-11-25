‘No one fired me; I asked for it,’ Ric Flair says of his WWE exit, but claims his podcast earns him more money.

Ric Flair, the legendary WWE wrestler, has revealed that he asked to be released from his WWE contract.

Although the circumstances surrounding his departure were unclear, the Nature Boy’s historic run with the promotion came to an end in August.

It was suggested that the WWE brass had relieved the hero of his duties, which Flair vehemently denied.

“I made more money last week in the first week of our podcast than I did in my first year of wrestling in 1973, so I’ll be fine,” the 72-year-old said.

“No one fired me the day I asked for my release; I asked for it.”

“Let’s just say I signed a contract for three years that paid me more money than I was making there, so let’s just leave it at that.”

“My boss is Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports in Houston, TX, and money isn’t an issue.”

Flair is expected to join a slew of former WWE stars at the burgeoning promotion All Elite Wrestling.

The legendary wrestler has expressed interest in joining AEW, but has yet to meet with the organization.

“There were no discussions at all,” the veteran said during the second episode of his Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast.

“I told Vince McMahon, and my word is pretty much my bond, that I would never work for the competition unless they did something really stupid to me.

“And now they’ve done something really stupid, so that door is now open.”

“However, I haven’t spoken to Tony [Khan] and haven’t received any communication from him.”

“I watch all of the shows and admire the athletes and people who work on them, but I’m not actively involved in any conversations.”

Despite the fact that he has been idolized by generations of WWE fans, Ric Flair has no plans to return to the company.

“I’d work for Tony Khan, but I’ll never go back to WWE,” he said.

