‘No place in cricket!’ U-19 World Cup ends in ‘shameful fight’ between Bangladesh and India players (VIDEO)

Bangladesh’s first-ever U-19 World Cup win was marred by a mass fracas when beaten finalists India took issue with celebrations from the victors, who sprinted onto the field of play and paraded in front of the team.

After skittling the Indian batsmen earlier in the day in Potchefstroom, South Africa, Bangladesh went into bat chasing just 178 to clinch their maiden U-19 World Cup.

And they did so, winning by three wickets and prompting the entire team to rush onto the field of play.

However, emotionally charged Indian fielders and bowlers took issue with the celebrations, in which they alleged the winning players had made unsavory comments.

The action became physical until Indian coach Paras Mhambrey calmed down proceedings.

“Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India,” Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali said, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fans were furious at the normally gentlemanly sport being marred by the ugly scenes at the end of what should have been a memorable occasion for Bangladesh.

The scenes were described as “shameful” by sections of the Indian media, who were adamant the blame lay with the Bangladeshi players. One Twitter user said the scenes had “no place in cricket”.

Before beating India in the final, the Bangladesh boys bested hosts South Africa in the quarter finals and set up their maiden bow at a cricket world cup final by beating New Zealand in the semis.