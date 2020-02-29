No reward games for Juancho and Ricky Rubio

The power forward Juancho Hernangómez and the base Ricky Rubio stood out with their individual game by contributing two double-doubles that in the end did not have the reward of the triumph of their respective teams on the last day of the NBA, who finished it as the best Spaniards .

Something that did get Juancho’s brother, the pivot Willy Hernangómez, as a reserve for the Charlotte Hornets after surprising visitors from the decimated Toronto Raptors, who had the casualties of the Spaniards Marc Gasol, the pivot who is still injured, and the power forward Serge Ibaka, with ailments in the left knee.

But it would be Juancho who got more individual prominence on the day by continuing to start with the Minnesota Timberwolves to whom he contributed a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds -10 defensive-, which did not prevent the defeat of his visiting team 136-125 against the Magic of Orlando.

The former Student player was 31 minutes on the track, where he scored 6 of 11 field shots, including 4 of 8 triples, and 2-2 from the personnel line.

Juancho also distributed five assists, recovered two balls, lost two others, put a cap and did not commit any personal foul.

Regardless of the result, Juancho, with the confidence he has received within his new team, starts playing his best basketball so far this season after he was traded by the Denver Nuggets at the beginning of this month.

Double – double of @ juanchiviris41: 19 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST and 2 REC#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/q1BRUL7jAy & mdash; NBA Spain (@NBAspain) February 29, 2020

Rubio also continued to do his best individual basketball by contributing 16 points, 13 assists and six rebounds, all defensive, which in the end did not prevent the defeat of his team of the Suns, who faced and local to the Detroit Pistons, and lost by 111-113.

The Masnou player played 32 minutes in which he scored 6 of 12 field shots, with a triple of four attempts, and scored 3 of 4 from the personnel line.

Rubio showed dominance in the direction of the game, but in the end the Suns could not score the many decisives and the Pistons were the ones who were left with the victory that broke the streak of seven consecutive defeats.

Only he saw it Only Ricky saw it … and without looking pic.twitter.com/UX0a5vb5pR & mdash; NBA Spain (@NBAspain) February 29, 2020

Willy still does not receive the confidence of the Hornets coach, James Borrego, but at least he begins to be permanent in his rotation of the defenses and receives minutes, which is what the Madrid player wants to stay motivated and fit.

The contribution of the elder Hernandez brothers helped the Hornets achieve the most important victory so far this season by winning the Charlotte home team 96-99 against the Toronto Raptors, the current NBA champions.

Willy played 14 minutes in which he achieved five points by scoring 2 of 6 field shots, and 1-2 from the personnel line, in addition to imposing his dominance and prominence within the painting with seven rebounds, including six defenders.

The Madrid player also recovered a ball, lost two, put a stopper and got a personal foul.

This time Willy could not star in an individual duel with the Spanish players, Gasol and Ibaka, both injured.

Gasol missed the twelfth consecutive game by not being recovered from a muscle twitch that he suffers in his left leg, while Ibaka, who had been the player who held his position as a starter, could not play either.

Ibaka felt discomfort in his left knee before the game and Raptors coach Nick Nurse decided not to force him and was also a major casualty with the current league champions, especially in his inner game. .