No, there will be no video.

After finally breaking through and securing the No. 1 position,

Purdue has the No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history, but it won’t be for long.

Rutgers, who entered the game 4-4 on the season and coming off a blowout loss at Illinois, stunned the top-ranked Boilermakers at the buzzer tonight.

The Scarlet Knights had never beaten the No. 1 team in the nation.

Until tonight, there is only one team in the country.

They needed Ron Harper Jr.’s heroics to pull it off.

Harper took the inbounds pass and made history after Purdue’s Trevion Williams (21 points, 11 rebounds) scored with 3.4 seconds left to put Purdue up 68-67.

The 30-point, 10-rebound veteran wing dribbled to midcourt, stepped past Purdue’s Ethan Morton, and drained a 3-pointer from just beyond the center circle.

At Jersey Mike’s Arena, Harper’s heave sparked an immediate court rush.

Video: No. 1 Purdue Loses To Rutgers On Shocking Buzzer-Beater

