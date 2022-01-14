Noah Cain, a former Penn State running back, has announced his transfer to a SEC program.

Penn State running back Noah Cain announced his intention to transfer just over 24 hours ago.

When he did so, he may have already had a destination in mind.

The former Nittany Lions star knows where he wants to go next just one day after entering the portal.

Cain announced his transfer destination on Thursday night via Twitter.

The former four-star 2019 recruit has announced his transfer to the LSU Tigers.

“Say my prayers,” he wrote on Twitter, “so I’m protected as soon as I walk in.”

