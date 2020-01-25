Non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott dies after being assaulted hours before match

A non-league footballer has died tonight following an assault in which he sustained a suspected fractured skull, his club announced.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, who played for Matlock Town FC, was found unconscious following a disturbance in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His parent club, Alfreton Town, said that Sinnott – affectionately known as Sinbad – passed away just before 7pm, surrounded by his friends and family.

Alfreton Town FC said in a statement: ‘We are saddened and heartbroken to report that Jordan Sinnott has passed away just before 7pm this evening.

‘His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.

‘Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

‘The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan’s family and friends during this delicate time. Rest easy Sinbad, we will never forget you.’

Nottinghamshire Police said a murder investigation has now been launched.

The police initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were later called to assist ambulance crews attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was discovered unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in Market Place.

Mr Sinnott, from Derbyshire, joined the club from Alfreton Town, who called off their fixture on Saturday following the incident.

A 27-year-old man sustained a suspected broken nose during the incident, while a 44-year-old man received a suspected broken jaw.

Police said a 27-year-old man who was arrested shortly afterwards remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson asked members of the public to be mindful of comments made on social media as she appealed for witnesses to come forward.

‘I would ask that the public are mindful of the impact that comments made on social media could have on both the families of those involved and on what remains a live criminal investigation into a very serious assault,’ she said.

‘Our detectives are continuing their inquiries to understand how three men came to sustain their injuries.

‘This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not come forward.’

Alfreton Town club asked for their privacy to be respected and repeated calls by Nottinghamshire Police for any witnesses or members of the public with information to call 101, quoting incident number 78 of January 25 2020.

A statement released by Matlock Town FC said: ‘We are very sorry to report that Jordan Sinnott has passed away just before 7pm this evening.

‘His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.

‘The news that his condition was very serious and he was on a life support machine was received as players arrived for the game at Mickleover and after discussion with the players, league and Mickleover it was agreed that the match should be postponed to a future date.’

Sinnott, a midfielder and the son of former Huddersfield captain Lee Sinnott, was on loan to Matlock Town FC from Alfreton Town FC since August 2019.

He started out his career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Altrincham in 2015 – and played 57 games for them before moving to Halifax in 2016.

Sinnott played for Chesterfield until 2018 when he moved to Alfreton.