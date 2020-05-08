North Korea lashes south when Kim praises China’s Xi

Seoul (AFP) – North Korea condemned South Friday for military exercises, saying the situation had returned before the diplomatic rapprochement of 2018, when leader Kim Jong Un – whose health has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks – reached Beijing to become a traditional ally.

Kim sent a diplomatic message to Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulating China on its “success” in combating the novel coronavirus epidemic, the state-run news agency KCNA reported.

The north, armed with nuclear weapons, has closed its borders to protect itself from the disease that first occurred to its giant neighbor, and insists that it has had no cases despite the virus spreading the world.

Kim told Xi that he was as happy with China’s success as he was with his own, KCNA said, adding that he “sent militant greetings to every member of the Chinese Communist Party.”

There were rumors of Kim’s health for weeks after not appearing at the birthday of his grandfather, the founder of the North, on April 15, the most important day in the country’s political calendar, until he reappeared at the weekend when a factory opened .

Kim’s temporary disappearance triggered a series of unconfirmed reports and feverish speculation about his condition, while the United States and South Korea insisted that they had no information to believe the suspicions were true.

China is the most important diplomatic supporter of the north and the main supplier of trade and aid.

Pyongyang’s nuclear talks with Washington have largely stalled since Kim’s summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi was canceled without agreement more than a year ago.

Relations between the north and Seoul have been frozen since then, although Kim held three summits in 2018 with the president of the south, Moon Jae-in.

Pyongyang hit Seoul on Friday for conducting air-sea military exercises in the Yellow Sea this week.

“Everything is now going back to where we started before the North-South summit in 2018,” a Ministry of Defense spokesman said in a statement from KCNA.

The exercise “reawakened us to the obvious fact that the enemies remain enemies all the time,” he said, adding that the situation “requires a necessary response from us.”