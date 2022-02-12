Norwich 0 Man City 4: Guardiola and Co go 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, while the Canaries fall further into relegation danger.

Norwich 0 Man City 4: Guardiola’s side extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points, while the Canaries fall further into relegation danger.

Manchester City will need more than 90 points to retain their Premier League title, according to PEP GUARDIOLA, but with their current form, they could reach 100.

The Champions’ 12-point lead over nearest rivals Liverpool was restored thanks to Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick and a goal from Phil Foden.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side has two games in hand, it appears that the title race has already been decided.

Guardiola’s unstoppable team now has 43 points from their last 15 league games, thanks to this comfortable win over struggling Norwich.

And no one will be able to catch them if they continue in this manner.

Within the first eight minutes, Foden had a goal disallowed for offside, Bernardo Silva hit the post, and Ilkay Gundogan headed straight at Angus Gunn.

Foden was inches away from connecting with a Gundogan cross, while Bernardo’s ball into the danger zone just eluded both Nathan Ake and Sterling, forcing Gunn to make another crucial save.

The visitors put on a show, but they didn’t have it all their own way against a Norwich side that had clearly decided they had nothing to lose by ignoring the rules.

Teemu Pukki got in behind the City defense on the counter attack, forcing Ederson into a save, before Ruben Dias was booked for a blatant foul on Milot Rashica on the halfway line, halting another break.

Excited Canaries fans began to believe that their team was about to pull off one of the season’s biggest upsets when Grant Hanley headed against the post from Pierre Lees-Melou’s 18th-minute cross.

However, when Max Aarons failed to clear Kyle Walker’s cross in the 31st minute, Sterling pounced to beat Gunn with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner.

And their fate was sealed three minutes after the break, when Foden prodded Gundogan’s cross over the line despite Hanley’s valiant attempt to block it.

Sterling was left completely unattended in the six-yard box in the 70th minute to nod in his 11th goal of the season from Dias’ header across goal.

When Hanley brought down sub Liasm Delap in the box, Sterling’s penalty was saved by Gunn, but he was left with a simple tap-in from the rebound.

