Norwich 0 Man United 1: Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty saves the day for the Red Devils, giving new manager Ralf Rangnick another victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United once more in the nick of time.

The veteran striker made up for his and his team’s poor performance by winning and converting the penalty that decided the game and gave interim manager Ralf Rangnick his second win in a row.

However, it took two more classic David De Gea saves, this time from Ozan Kabak headers, to ensure Ronaldo’s goal was enough to beat a spirited Norwich side.

And Rangnick’s entire performance demonstrated that he will need some time to sort out United.

The starting lineup, which was unchanged from the previous two Premier League games, wasn’t the only thing that remained the same.

Many of the worst aspects of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign were present and incorrect, including sloppy passing, impotent attack, and an overall lack of coherence.

For the majority of the game, Ronaldo embodied his team’s performance.

He couldn’t complete a pass, misread teammates’ intentions, and appeared uninterested at times.

But, just as he had done to prolong Solskjaer’s misery as United manager, Ronaldo delivered when it mattered.

De Gea, on the other hand, had a similar reaction.

Norwich, on the other hand, were harder, better, faster, stronger, and, most importantly, hungrier for almost the entire game.

Dean Smith’s team did not perform like a team at the bottom of the standings.

They still have a chance of surviving if they play like this more often – and if they can find a cutting edge.

Norwich started the game on the front foot, whereas United were scrappy.

Alex Telles gave the ball to Teemu Pukki, whose cross was desperately cleared by Scott McTominay, and then Bruno Fernandes put a routine pass down the line straight into touch to sum up their first ten minutes.

Alex Telles’ free kick was deflected by the Norwich wall onto Tim Krul’s crossbar, apparently without the goalkeeper getting a touch.

The free-kick decision enraged the home crowd, and they soon had more cause for complaint.

After completely fluffing an attempted volley, Ronaldo fouled Grant Hanley in frustration, and the Norwich captain found himself unable to continue a few minutes later.

As a result, Smith had to bring on Jacob Sorensen, a midfielder, to play alongside Ozan Kabak, who was already his fourth-choice center back.

It was therefore a relief that United did not wreak havoc on the haphazard pairing.

Ronaldo appeared to be in a bad mood, Jadon Sancho was reverting to his pre-Rangnick form, and Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford appeared to be

