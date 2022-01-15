Norwich 2 Everton 1: Canaries earn first Premier League victory since November as pressure mounts on Toffees manager Rafa Benitez to be fired.

Norwich 2 Everton 1: The Canaries earn their first Premier League victory since November, as pressure mounts on Rafa Benitez to be fired.

NORWICH beat Everton 2-1 at Carrow Road to keep their relegation hopes alive.

The win was their first in the Premier League since November, but it added to the pressure on Toffees manager Rafa Benitez.

Before half-time, the home side had raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a Michael Keane own-goal and an Adam Idah strike.

On the hour mark, Richarlison made it a tense finish for the home fans, but Dean Smith’s side held on for a crucial three points.

At Carrow Road, an Everton supporter has infiltrated the pitch in an attempt to reach Benitez!

The Rafa out banners have gone up.

