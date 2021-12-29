Norwich are considering a move for Todd Cantwell next month, with the midfielder out of favour following Dortmund’s interest in a loan deal.

Norwich are considering a move for Todd Cantwell next month, with the midfielder out of favour following Dortmund’s interest in loaning him out.

SunSport understands that the Canaries have approached other clubs to discuss a transfer, but no concrete interest has yet been expressed.

The former England Under-21 international, who was once considered one of the country’s most promising young players, has come a long way down.

Cantwell, 23, scored six Premier League goals during Norwich’s last season in the top flight two years ago, but he hasn’t played much, let alone scored, this season.

After a squabble with manager Daniel Farke, who was fired in November, he was demoted to the club’s Under-23 side.

Cantwell was promoted to the first team by Farke’s successor Dean Smith, but he did not impress when he walked straight down the tunnel after being substituted in a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

The midfielder’s contract with Norwich expires in the summer, but the club has the option to extend it for another year.

The club must sell players to raise funds in order to bring in new players due to a lack of funds at Carrow Road.

Max Aarons, a 21-year-old full-back, is expected to leave in the summer after attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Despite Roma and Barcelona showing interest in previous transfer windows, Norwich turned down a loan offer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Meanwhile, the Canaries have reported racist abuse directed at some of their players online following their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

An individual has also been identified as a result of alleged racist remarks made during the game directed at Eagles players, and an investigation is currently underway.

Norwich said it would “punish those who engage in this behavior to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a statement, the club stated, “The club will continue to support those affected while demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behavior.”

