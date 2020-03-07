Norwich boss Daniel Farke to defy Premier League handshake ban amid coronavirus fears

Norwich manager Daniel Farke will ignore the Premier League’s coronavirus edict and shake hands with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Saturday.

Top-flight players and coaches have been asked to dispense with the pre-match ritual amid fears over spreading the virus, but Farke said: ‘I will definitely shake hands with Chris because, on the one hand, it is important to be careful but, on the other hand, not to panic too much.’

The move is one of a host of steps set to be taken by the Premier League, who are now considering banning fans over the age of 70 from attending matches due to their higher risk of contracting the virus.

Players have now been ordered not to exchange handshakes during this weekend’s fixtures and for the foreseeable future.

A statement released by the football’s governing body confirmed that players will no longer undertake the formality, though everything else will still remain in place.

”The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further noticed based on medical advice,’ read a statement.

‘Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted onto the hands and passed on via a handshake.

‘Clubs and match officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture.

‘On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition without shaking hands,’ the statement concluded.

Farke has challenged his side to build on their FA Cup run and deliver ‘something extraordinary’ by securing Premier League survival.

The Canaries booked a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in almost 30 years after goalkeeper Tim Krul proved the hero in a dramatic penalty shoot-out win at Tottenham on Wednesday night.

However, after the highs of north London, Farke’s men will be brought down to earth with a sobering trip to face Wilder’s Sheffield.

Whatever the result at Bramall Lane, Norwich will remain bottom of the table.