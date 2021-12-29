Norwich City have launched an investigation into allegations that a fan racially abused Crystal Palace players on social media.

Norwich City have launched an investigation after a fan is accused of racially abusing Crystal Palace players on social media.

The Carrow Road side is also investigating racist remarks made on social media by Canaries fans directed at their own players.

Norwich were thrashed 3-0 by the Eagles on Tuesday, further jeopardizing their chances of avoiding relegation.

However, the club is now investigating claims of racism directed at both sets of players in the stadium and online.

“Following our game against Crystal Palace, the club was disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadium racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters,” the Canaries said in a statement.

“Behavior like this is not acceptable when it comes to following and supporting Norwich City.”

“While demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behavior, the club will continue to support those players who have been affected.”

“The incident has also been reported to the Norfolk Police Department by the club.”

“An individual has also been identified, and an investigation into alleged racist remarks directed at Crystal Palace players is ongoing.”

“No player, whether ours or an opponent’s, should be subjected to such abuse.”

“Everyone at Norwich City is committed to eradicating all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game.”

“Where perpetrators of this behavior are identified, the club will support and impose the harshest sanctions possible.”

SunSport reported in October that reports of racism in English football were up by more than 50% this season.

When stadia were last full in the pre-pandemic 2019-20 season, anti-racism organization Kick It Out received “just over 50%” more cases.

The news came after West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers’s manager, Simon Silwood, was sentenced to prison for online abuse of a player.

A Leeds United fan was arrested earlier in December after vile racist abuse was allegedly directed at Arsenal’s subs bench.

