Norwich complete deal for McCallum who was trialling at Jamie Vardy’s academy just 18 months ago

Norwich City have signed Coventry City’s talented young full-back Sam McCallum for around £3million in a fairytale move for the teenager.

The 19-year old is another graduate of Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy.

Just 18 months after being a triallist there, he has joined the Premier League side though Coventry want him to be loaned back for the rest of the season.

McCallum was playing non-League football at Herne Bay prior to joining the Vardy’s Academy and making the leap into professional football.

The academy is set up to help non-League footballers become noticed by professional clubs and take the same route into the game that Vardy took himself.

There have been several success stories from V9 graduates, with McCallum now at the forefront of the graduates.

The highly-rated teenager has been catching the eye of multiple suitors throughout the January transfer window.

McCallum reportedly caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool earlier in the window.