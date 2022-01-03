‘Not even Sir Alex Ferguson?’ Man United fans scoff as Roy Keane declares that his mother Marie is the ‘only boss I listen to.’

‘Not even Sir Alex Ferguson?’ – Man United supporters react after Roy Keane says his mother Marie is the ‘only boss I listen to.’

MANCHESTER UNITED supporters reacted angrily after Roy Keane revealed that his mother Marie is “the only boss he ever listened to.”

On his famous Instagram page, the notorious hardman frequently shows off his softer side, and his latest offering did not disappoint.

On Monday, Keane, 50, shared a photo of himself and his mother Marie.

His mother gave the camera a stern look, while the midfielder-turned-commentator had a petrified, wide-eyed expression.

“The only boss I listen to,” Keane wrote in the caption.

More than 230,000 people liked it, and over 1,200 people commented on it.

Many of the people who responded were United supporters, and they didn’t waste any time mentioning legendary Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Not even SAF?” Rez Pratama wrote.

“That’s not Sir Alex,” Tunik chimed in.

“Sir Alex:’shut up,'” Nico commented.

In February, Keane finally joined Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

As his first snap, he gave fans a picture of him and his dog.

And the 1.9 million followers of the Irishman have now seen a total of 25 posts from him.

He made fans laugh in December when he cruelly wished his “first wife,” Theresa, a happy birthday.

