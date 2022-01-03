‘Not everyone can imitate Jorginho,’ says Nancy’s Simoes, who is being chastised for attempting to imitate the Chelsea star.

Just a few days into the new year, ELLIOT SIMOES may have already won the title of WORST PENALTY OF 2022.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old Nancy star was left red-faced as his team faced Rennes in the French Cup.

They were battling for a spot in the last-16, and after a 1-1 draw, the match went to a shoot-out.

Simoes took the field with the chance to put Nancy 4-3 up, and he decided to imitate Chelsea’s Italian star Jorginho’s routine, only to flub his lines horribly.

Before striking the ball, the winger did a little skip, only to watch in horror as his effort rolled miles wide of the goal, with the French commentator gasping.

The midfielder has made Jorginho’s unconventional technique look simple, and he has had a lot of success with it.

But you can bet that’s the last time Simoes does it.

And he’ll have been told to stay off social media after his penalty went viral, prompting fans to mock him.

“Not everyone can imitate Jorginho,” one commentator wrote.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said another.

“He should get a three-game suspension,” a fellow viewer tweeted.

Between 2016 and 2018, he played for non-league FC United of Manchester after spending time with Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

After two years at Barnsley, he went on loan to Doncaster before joining Nancy last summer.

