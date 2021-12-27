‘Not fully recovered’ – a furious Brendan Rodgers slams the Premier League’s ‘ridiculous’ schedule ahead of the Liverpool match.

BRENDAN RODGERS has slammed his injury-hit Leicester side’s ‘ridiculous’ schedule as they prepare to face Liverpool on Tuesday night.

After a 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Boxing Day, the Foxes have no time to feel sorry for themselves.

They will face second-placed Liverpool at the King Power just over 50 hours after the final whistle at the Etihad.

And, because of the number of players currently on the sidelines, Rodgers admits he won’t be able to make many changes to his starting lineup against his old club.

As a result, the same players will be required to participate once more, putting themselves in danger.

“It’s a ridiculous schedule,” the Leicester manager said.

Players are not fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, as we all know.

“It’s ridiculous that we have to play Liverpool on Tuesday.”

“However, we have to play the game, so there will be almost no physical work, just recovery work, before we look at some video images and prepare from there.”

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

There’s a bang.

For more information, go HERE.

The terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Rodgers believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will have the upper hand after their Boxing Day match was postponed due to Covid’s presence in Leeds’ camp.

“Clearly, it is a significant advantage,” he added.

“This was most likely one of Manchester City’s first weeks off, so they were rested and ready for Boxing Day.”

“Liverpool haven’t played since our cup match on December 22nd, so they’ll be able to bring in players.”

“We have to deal with that.”

It’s a huge challenge for us, but one we’re ready to take on.

We’ll keep fighting and working.”

Rodgers is hopeful that he will be able to reintroduce Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi to his starting lineup, as neither player was fit enough to face City.

However, none of his injured players are expected to return, leaving him short on defense.

Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, and Wesley Fofana are all out or questionable, while Ryan Bertrand was injured in the warm-up.

“I don’t think we can,” Rodgers said when asked if he’ll make changes against the Reds.

“I think we were able to do that the last few seasons, but we won’t be able to do it this year.”

“Some of the players will have to re-enter the game.”

“To play Manchester City and Liverpool in such a short period of time is a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.