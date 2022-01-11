‘Not good enough – unhappy Manchester United players told to straighten out their attitudes despite Ralf Rangnick’s tactics ‘not working’

MANCHESTER UNITED’S players must change their mindsets despite Ralf Rangnick’s tactics failing.

That is according to Alan Shearer, a Premier League legend.

United have struggled since an impressive win over Crystal Palace in his first game as manager.

They’ve only scored more than one goal in one of their last six games.

Since the 1-0 Palace victory, the Red Devils have drawn two, won three, and lost one.

Those results include a disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle and a dreadful 1-0 Premier League loss to Wolves.

Their most recent game was a 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.

“This group of players has to have a better attitude going forward,” Shearer said ahead of the match.

“It has to begin tonight.”

“We expect a little bit of a change in terms of the system and individuals because the manager’s system hasn’t really worked up to this point.”

“It has to begin tonight, it has to begin somewhere for him and this squad.”

“Having said that, the players still need to improve their attitude.”

We are well aware that if you give a player an inch, they will take a mile.

“That’s just how footballers are, but they still need to have a better attitude on the field when their coach asks them to do something.”

“I saw them at Newcastle, and they were terrible. Newcastle should’ve easily beaten them.”

“I saw them play Wolves and they were terrible.”

“I know they beat Burnley, but they weren’t particularly good on the night.”

“However, even if the formation isn’t ideal, I believe you can still give more in a shirt.”

Rangnick has stuck with a 4-2-2-2 formation, but the players aren’t responding.

Shearer believes the problem is one of personnel.

“It’s fine to have that belief in how to play,” he continued, “but it’s also having the players to play that way.”

“And I don’t think they have the players in the current system he wants to play in.”

“However, he has walked into a very difficult situation because Manchester United’s structure is in disarray.

“You’ve got a football director in John Murtough, a technical director in Darren Fletcher, an interim manager for the next four to five months who will then go into a consultancy role…

