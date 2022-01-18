Notre Dame Football Adds a Key Special Teams Player

Notre Dame Football Signs a Key Special Teams Player

For the 2022 season, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will add a notable special teams player.

On Tuesday, Jon Sot, a former Harvard punter, announced his decision to join Marcus Freeman’s program.

“I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the Harvard community for a fantastic four years and three seasons in Crimson,” Sot wrote on Twitter.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been pushed to my limits on a daily basis and to have developed relationships with some of the world’s most talented people.

“After graduating from Harvard University in May, I will transfer to the University of Notre Dame for my final season of college football.”

I’m excited to compete for a National Championship in South Bend.

God deserves all of the credit, and he will continue to do so in the future.

“Let’s go, Ireland!” exclaims the narrator.

