Notre Dame is expected to hire a former Ohio State star to join their coaching staff.

Notre Dame is expected to hire a former Ohio State star as a coach.

When it comes to assembling his coaching staff for the 2022 season, Marcus Freeman isn’t taking any chances.

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is expected to join Notre Dame’s coaching staff, according to a report from Buckeye Scoop.

Laurinaitis will reunite with his former teammate, Freeman, if this happens.

Laurinaitis has no prior coaching experience, but he was regarded as a very intelligent linebacker during his playing career.

Laurinaitis had 375 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and nine interceptions during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

He was awarded the Lott Trophy, the Butkus Award, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

He was also a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-American.

After his time at Ohio State, Laurinaitis was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Laurinaitis joined the Big Ten Network as a college football analyst shortly after retiring from the NFL.

He also joined SportsTime Ohio as a co-host of a weekly Ohio State show.

Former Ohio State Star Expected To Join Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Former Ohio State Star Expected To Join Notre Dame Coaching Staff