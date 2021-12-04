Notre Dame Is Supposedly Close To Hiring A Coach

Notre Dame Is Supposedly On The Verge Of Hiring A Coach

The next head coach of Notre Dame’s football team has reportedly been chosen.

The South Bend program has made a decision just days after Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for the head coaching job at LSU.

According to On3, Notre Dame’s next head coach will be defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Freeman, who previously coached at Cincinnati, is regarded as a college football rising star.

Notre Dame is reportedly on the verge of hiring a new coach.

Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach at Notre Dame, sources tell @On3sportshttps://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 2, 2021

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at the school, sources tell @SINow. He’s turned down an opportunity to move with Brian Kelly to #LSU. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 2, 2021