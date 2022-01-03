Notre Dame’s James Laurinaitis Makes A Decision

James Laurinaitis Makes Notre Dame Job Decision

James Laurinaitis has been out of football for several years.

However, it appears that Laurinaitis is returning to the game after spending years in sports media.

Laurinaitis will officially join the Notre Dame coaching staff, according to the Bishop and Laurinaitis radio show in Columbus.

Laurinaitis will finish his time at the radio station this week before joining the Fighting Irish, according to the announcement.

“You heard it first here: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the Notre Dame staff! But he’ll be on our show for the rest of the week!”

James, congrats!”

With a Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma State, the Marcus Freeman era of Notre Dame football got off to a fast start.

However, Freeman didn’t have much time to assemble his coaching staff, and there will be more openings in the coming weeks.

