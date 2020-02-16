Nottingham Forest 0-1 Charlton Athletic: Forest miss opportunity to steal ground in promotion hunt

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi could not resist a little tinker on Tuesday night, a tweak here and there, and the inevitable happened.

‘It’s my mistake, I take responsibility,’ said Lamouchi after a chalk and cheese three days saw the highs of beating Leeds to the lows of losing to a relegation-threatened team who had not won away since August.

Lyle Taylor’s first-half goal was enough to give Charlton a massive shot in the arm while sending Forest fans into the doldrums.

Lamouchi made five changes – some injury-enforced like 16-goal top scorer Lewis Grabban – with a view to the trip to West Brom on Saturday.

‘I made the changes because we’ve played a lot of games,’ he added. ‘It’s easy after the game to say it’s wrong but you take a risk. We’ve missed a big opportunity.

‘I’m not frustrated, I’m just disappointed. When you give players the opportunity, they need to take them.

‘It was absolutely different to three days ago, no rhythm or fight or the same spirit. We made a lot of mistakes and the best team won tonight.’

This is not the first time that hard questions have been asked of Lamouchi and his team, not least earlier this season after a run of three defeats in five games including a 4-0 tonking by Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, a statement has been made with wins over promotion rivals Brentford and Leeds to set up the trip to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Instead it all went wrong. Instead of building up a head of steam, Forest were rocked back on their heels by a goal which oozed quality from the curling cross by Naby Sarr and the volleyed finish by Lyle Taylor.

Seconds later Sarr connected with the cross bar while trying to clear and was a splinter away from a bizarre own goal equaliser.

‘We should have won by more,’ was manager Lee Bowyer’s verdict. ‘I believe in this group of players. We had to be brave and if you give Lyle Taylor a chance he scores.’

Because of Grabban’s absence, Tyler Walker, son of City Ground legend Des and scorer on Saturday, started his first match in more than two years.

Walker came within a whisker of levelling just before half-time but his shot brushed off the post from Adama Diakhaby’s cross.

Diakhaby’s first contribution to the second half was a booking for kicking the ball into advertising hoardings after he conceded a free kick. The action spoke volumes.

A bitty, stuttering performance on the pitch was being greeted with tuts and groans in the stands while Charlton threw body and souls into keeping the home side at bay.

Joe Lolley, so often the dream-maker, raised spirits with a lovely run into the area but rushed his shot well wide.

On came Matty Cash and Alfa Semedo to try and produce a rescue act while Charlton fans had the chance of seeing Aiden McGeady for the first time.

McGeady came off the bench having recovered from illness and with one of his first touches watched his shot dip over the bar.

New arrival Nuno Da Costa was then asked to use his pace and Forest piled forwards for an equaliser. Even with five minutes added time, it never really looked like coming.