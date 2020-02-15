Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leeds: Ameobi and Walker boost hosts to HUGE win as Bielsa’s side suffer blow

Sixteen long years have passed since Leeds last adorned the Premier League, ten of those spent in the purgatory of The Championship, the realm that promises elevation to a higher state but only after sufficient purification of the soul.

Well, it seems that Leeds haven’t suffered quite enough. Just now it is as if their fate is to be stuck here forever. The promised land loomed large two months ago, when Leeds were top and had a comfortable eleven-point cushion between themselves and third place.

Yet now just three points separate the top five. Leeds remain in second place but for how much longer? Fulham are on equal points and their conquerors here, Nottingham Forest, just a point behind. They have lost four out of their last five Championship games. Everything is slipping away.

Their glorious past was the burden Marcelo Bielsa came in to lift. Yet right now, the way Bielsa crouches in the technical area somehow seems apt when his team are chucking the season away. He looks like a nervous ball of angst and his team played as such .

‘We know perfectly what happens when a team that is prepared for success doesn’t succeed,’ said Bielsa, phlegmatic and contrary, belligerent and charming all in the same moment.

‘The supporters and the club’s expectations are fair and it’s obvious we are not giving the expected answers. The club has the resources to give better answers.’

Bielsa feels the players are giving their all. The downturn he insists is not their responsibility. ‘The responsibility is with me.’ Which was laudable, yet without inspiring confidence.

Of course, their opponents boast an even prouder pedigree. ‘Champions of Europe/You’ll never sing that,’ they chanted at their counterparts who merely have a European Cup final to their name, not the trophy itself.

As a second tier matches go, there won’t be many to match this for status. A capacity 29,455 crowd and an atmosphere to shame the average Premier League corporate bowl, spoke of the illustrious histories of these respective clubs.

But Sabri Lamouchi’s team have the momentum Leeds have lost. The aberration at Birmingham City last week aside, they haven’t lost in the league since Christmas. Their promotion credentials grow ever stronger. In short, they have paced themselves well. And now they are hauling in the early pacemakers, who are falling aside.

‘It’s a massive result and a massive performance,’ said Lamouchi. ‘Last week [against Birmingham} I was upset with them and today I love them! And this league is crazy because in three days we play again; 15 games to go; step by step.’ Forest’s absence from the top flight stretches back twenty-one years but they look better placed to make the jump right now.

‘After February many teams start to go down because physicality of this league is so difficult,’ said Lamouchi. It sounded an awful lot like he was saying Leeds were tired. ‘Honestly, I don’t know,’ he said. ‘But I think so. Like all teams. It’s logical after 31 games.’

Forest were well worth their win. But Leeds had to contend with the erraticism of their ‘keeper Kiko Casilla. One quick throw out, intended to launch a counter attack, was calamitous, flung directly at the feet of Forest skipper Ben Watson. He should have just sent it back, first time, over the head of the goalkeeper but took a touch and drilled it well wide.

Yet it was Forest’s opening goal on 30 minutes where he truly exposed. Sammy Ameobi exchanged passes down the left and though his run, poise and strike was not without merit, the positioning of Casilla, who seemed to be expecting a shot to his far post, was extremely questionable. Ameobi simply used the gap the ‘keeper had left at the near post to beat him.

‘Of course goalkeepers make mistakes,’ said Bielsa. ‘But top goalkeepers aren’t top because they don’t make mistakes. They are top because of their capacity to correct mistakes. I can’t the situation of Casilla in public.’ For eloquence, he has few equals; for points accumulated, however, he has many rivals.

Forest remained on top when the teams returned after half time.. They looked sure to extend their league when Lolley dashed down the right, leaving a trail of Leeds’ defenders in his wake. Cutting inside, he sold Casilla a dummy and with the keeper on the floor pushed the ball to Grabban. Inexplicably Grabban shot straight at the stricken Casilla.

Leeds only showed in fits and starts and only with intent in the last twenty minutes. Nothing is quite going for them now. On 76 minutes, skipper Liam Cooper directed a firm header goalwards.

Though Brice Samba saved, he couldn’t collect and the ball fizzed up above his, spinning in the air on a trajectory to bounce over the line. The Leeds fans behind the goal willed it in. Samba flung a desperate arm in the air. He clawed at the ball, connected and thrust it away. And the moment was gone.

In injury time, Leeds would desperately throw men forward for a final free kick. They jostled on the edge of the area, awaiting the last chance. Yet you sensed what was coming: Watson would smash the ball clear in desperation rather than with any precision.

Jack Harrison faltered, unable to bring it under control and Joe Lolley pounced, robbing him and sprinting forwards, the City Ground delirious now in excitement.

Alongside Lolley was sub Tyler Walker, son of Des, keeping up stride for stride. Lolley simply rolled the ball across so Walker would smash it into the net. Lolley would claim later that he was too tired to shoot.

After all, he had covered half the pitch in double-quick time. And it had left Leeds were utterly broken and beaten. Right now it’s a habit they can’t shake.