Nottingham Forest are the frontrunners for a loan transfer as Norwich look to give Ireland ace Adam Idah first-team experience.

Nottingham Forest are the frontrunners for a loan transfer as Norwich try to give Ireland ace Adam Idah first-team experience.

Idah, who is 20 years old, has only played 72 minutes in the Premier League in nine appearances as a substitute.

He’d be better off in the Championship, according to the Canaries.

Norwich City are set to call up Jordan Hugill from West Bromwich Albion to fill a void in their squad.

He’s had a hit-or-miss loan spell with the Baggies, who are looking for a new striker.

Meanwhile, Forest are keeping an eye on Hearts’ Scotland centre-back John Souttar in case they receive a bid for Joe Worrall.

Forest has joined Stoke City, as well as Scotland’s two biggest clubs, Rangers and Celtic, in the race to sign Souttar, 25, who is 25 years old.

At the end of the season, his contract will expire.

Worrall could be the subject of a large offer next month, and Forest wants to know what low-cost and readily available options are available.

Blackburn are also keeping an eye on the Souttar race in case Darragh Lenihan receives an offer.

