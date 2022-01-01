Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence has agreed to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence has agreed to stay on loan with Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Spence joined Forest on loan from Boro in September and quickly established himself as a starter after a string of impressive displays that wowed the City Ground crowd.

However, due to a rash of coronavirus cases at the Riverside Stadium, the winger’s parent club’s manager, Chris Wilder, spoke out this week about recalling him during the January transfer window.

Miltiadis Marinakis, the son of Nottingham owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was behind his signing last year, has agreed with Middlesbrough to keep the talented Londoner until the summer, according to sources.

Spence’s contract included a recall clause, but the owner has essentially agreed to a new loan until June.

This is good news for Forest supporters and the versatile defender who “loves it” at City Ground.

In the club’s bid to return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999, he is also impressed with manager Steve Cooper as well as the owner’s ambitions.

During the January transfer window, Miltiadis wants to make a few more signings.

SunSport understands that Bournemouth ace Steve Cook is close to signing a contract, and that he is highly regarded due to his Premier League experience and previous promotion success.

Nottingham are also making strides in their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Keinan Davis on loan.

Marinakis will have his hands full this month, as he also manages Olympiacos, the Greek champions.

The Piraeus giants are undefeated in the Superleague, but they face a difficult task in the Europa League when they face Atalanta.

With the signing of former Napoli star Kostas Manolas last month, the Greek businessman demonstrated serious intent.

And SunSport has learned that the 54-year-old boss has entrusted Miltiadis with a number of transfer-related tasks.

