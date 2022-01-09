Nottingham Forest fans have been chastised for chanting “you let your country down” at England’s Bukayo Saka during a match against Arsenal.

‘You let your country down,’ Nottingham Forest fans yelled at England’s Bukayo Saka during an Arsenal match.

At the City Ground, Tottenham Forest fans shamefully sang “you let your country down” and booed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

During Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Nottingham Forest, vile chants erupted.

Saka’s miss for England in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out, despite the 21-year-old playing a key role in the Three Lions’ run to their first major final since 1966, prompted the fans’ ire.

Nottingham Forest’s obnoxious supporters were slammed on social media almost immediately.

“Forest fans booing Saka, then singing you let your country down is classless, then the traveling fans drowning them out with Saka while Smith Rowe shows ours,” one fan wrote.

“Forest fans booing Saka makes me feel f****** ill,” another person said.

“Well in to the Arsenal fans drowning out the embarrassing forest fans chanting about Saka,” someone else said.

Forest fans were quick to criticize their own fans, with one writing, “Our fans booing Saka can f*** off.”

It’s a callous gesture from Forest fans, especially given Saka’s racist abuse following the penalty miss.

Saka has been the subject of similar chants from Leeds United supporters in August, so this isn’t the first time he’s been singled out for his miss.

Tottenham and Brentford fans, on the other hand, had the exact opposite reaction, with the Bees giving the winger a standing ovation when he came on as an Arsenal substitute against them.

Spurs, Saka’s bitter rivals, also gave him a standing ovation earlier in the season, in a classy gesture to the England starlet.

