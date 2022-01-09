Nottingham Forest fans have been chastised for chanting “you let your country down” at England’s Bukayo Saka during their match against Arsenal.

‘You let your country down,’ Nottingham Forest fans yelled at England’s Bukayo Saka during an Arsenal match.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST fans shamefully sang ‘you let your country down’ and booed Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka.

The vile chants were heard at the City Ground during Arsenal’s FA Cup third round match against Nottingham Forest.

The fans were referring to Saka’s miss in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out against Italy, despite the 21-year-old playing a key role in England’s first major final appearance since 1966.

Nottingham Forest’s insensitive supporters were immediately chastised on social media.

“Forest fans booing Saka, then singing you let your country down is classless, then the traveling fans drowning them out with Saka and Smith Rowe demonstrating ours,” one fan wrote.

“Forest fans booing Saka makes me feel f****** ill,” said another.

“Well in to the Arsenal fans drowning out the embarrassing forest fans chanting about Saka,” someone else added.

Forest fans were quick to criticize their own supporters, with one writing on Twitter, “Our fans booing Saka can f*** off.”

Saka has been targeted for his miss before, having faced similar chants from Leeds United fans in August.

Tottenham and Brentford fans, on the other hand, gave the winger a standing ovation when he came on for Arsenal against them.

Spurs gave Saka a standing ovation earlier this season, in a classy gesture to the England starlet.

