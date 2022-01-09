Nottingham Forest rekindles their joy to beat toothless Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Nottingham Forest rekindles their joy to beat toothless Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Forest fans have been waiting for days like this for a long time, and a well-deserved Premier League victory is something to celebrate.

1-0 Arsenal (Grabban 83′) vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool had fallen behind, but had come back to win.

Tottenham had fallen behind, but had come back to win.

A much-changed West Ham United defeated a much-changed Leeds United, and not even their own fans could provide convincing evidence for why the game was broadcast.

As a result, Nottingham Forest was tasked with delivering the FA Cup Sunday shocker.

You can count on them to come through.

Arsenal were felled on the Trent for the second time in four years.

The FA Cup third round was twiddling and meandering towards a close for much of Sunday afternoon.

This fixture created an odd atmosphere, not particularly low-key but perhaps a tad more carefree.

When it matters most, football is clearly at its best as an experience – even if it doesn’t always feel that way at the time.

However, there is value in watching your team play when you care about the outcome of the match, but it will not affect your mood for the next three days.

The familiarity that can easily breed contempt dampened or diluted at least some of the anticipation for Sunday’s tie.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest met in the FA Cup for the fourth time since August 2016.

In the meantime, Arsenal has remained a top-four contender who has repeatedly followed hope with self-inflicted setbacks to halt their progress, while Forest has changed the furniture in the hopes of finally returning to the Premier League.

To put it another way, you could have just as well adapted an old match preview.

But only one break is required.

Brennan Johnson robbed the ball back and played Ryan Yates down the right flank with Arsenal in what they thought was safe possession in their own half after two recent Forest chances.

This isn’t how it’s supposed to be, you understand.

Yates is the team’s midfield ball winner and destroyer, flexing his muscles at the Trent End after a win.

Johnson is a quick wide attacker who is attracting interest from the Premier League. He is the son of former Forest favourite David Johnson.

But they’re both academy graduates, so there’s that.

