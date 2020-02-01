Nottingham Forest ‘set to complete the signing of Barcelona midfielder Marcus McGuane’

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Barcelona midifelder Marcus McGuane two years after he left Arsenal for the Nou Camp, according to reports.

McGuane, a former England youth international, signed a contract at Barca in January 2018, leaving Arsenal for the heady heights of Catalonia.

He has spent the first half of this season on loan at Telstar in the Dutch second division, but now Football Insider report he is set to secure a move back to England.

Nottingham Forest are reported to be close to tying up a deal for the player, whose Barcelona contract runs through until the summer of 2021.

He had previously been linked with a summer move to Croatian side Hajduk Split, but instead went on a short-term deal to Holland.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have also lost a player to Spain before the window shuts, with defender Chema Rodriguez heading to Getafe.