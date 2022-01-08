Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (FA Cup): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (FA Cup): Free live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

In the FA Cup third round, Arsenal will face Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners appear to have turned a corner in terms of on-field performance this season, but they lost their most recent Premier League match to Man City.

Mikel Arteta’s side, on the other hand, will be looking to end the season on a high note, and will see their match against Forest as the ideal place to start.

Steve Cooper’s men will be eager to please their home crowd and make history by defeating Arsenal in the competition.

Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, and Thomas Partey are among the Arsenal players competing in the African Cup of Nations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an ex-captain, was also scheduled to report for AFCON duty, but he tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to positive Covid tests, Eddie Nketiah and Calum Chambers are also in doubt.

Forest will be without Mohamed Drager, who is representing Tunisia at the African Cup of Nations.

Max Lowe, Joe Lolley, and Richie Laryea are all doubtful for the Arsenal match, but new signing Steve Cook could start.

