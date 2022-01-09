Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Stream, TV channel, and team news from the FA Cup tie at the City Ground.

When Arsenal last faced Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup three years ago at the City Ground, they were defeated 4-2.

Now, the two teams will meet again this evening at the same stage of the competition, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping to reclaim the trophy they won in 2020.

On the night, it’ll be all-white.

Today, Arsenal will wear a special all-white kit.

This is part of a larger campaign in London to reduce knife crime.

In the build-up to today’s match, the Gunners have been promoting their “no more red” campaign.

Arsenal’s replacement players

Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac, Mika Biereth, Salah-Eddine, and Omari Hutchinson are among the players who have been named to the All-Star team.

Forest of Nottingham subs

Cafu, Xande Silva, Braian Ojeda, Ethan Horvath, Tobias Figueiredo, Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho, Gaetan Bong

Line-up for Arsenal

The Gunners start Leno in goal, with Cedric, Ben White, Rob Holding, and Nuno Tavares in defense.

Midfielders Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino, and Martin Odegaard.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah all begin on the offensive side.

Leno starts in goal, with Lokonga and Patino in midfield, and Nketiah at the head of the line.

Nottingham Forest’s starting eleven

The home team’s goalkeeper is Brice Samba.

In defense, Djed Spence, Joe Worrall, Scott Mckenna, and Steve Cook start.

The midfield is comprised of Jack Colback, Philip Zinckernagel, Ryan Yates, and James Garner.

The offensive line is comprised of Kienan Davis and Brennan Johnson.

Arsenal team news

Keinan Davis and Steve Cook make their Forest debuts, while Ryan Yates makes a comeback.

Team News for Nottingham Forest

Both Jordi Odei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are out with injuries.

Steve Cook, who joined Forest from Bournemouth recently, is set to play today.