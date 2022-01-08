Novak Djokovic, an anti-vax campaigner, believes he can detoxify water with his mind and diagnose allergies by pressing BREAD against his stomach.

Novak Djokovic is being held captive and humiliated inside a filthy refugee detention facility as a result of his anti-vaccine stance.

The world’s No. 1 tennis player is being held in a makeshift center where asylum seekers claim they were served maggot-infested food.

The 34-year-old is one of 33 immigration detainees held at Melbourne’s run-down Park Hotel, and will only be allowed out under escort.

For a man whose brilliance on the court is matched by his eccentricities off it, it’s a humbling experience.

Djokovic’s singular will to win is infused by beliefs that tend toward New Age quackery, despite the fact that he has a record-equaling 20 Grand Slam titles and a net worth of (dollar)220 million.

He works with a spiritual guru, believes in the ability to communicate with water, and considers a tree to be a friend.

Many believe his current predicament is the result of his refusal to provide proof that he is immune to the Covid vaccine.

Djokovic, also known as Nole and now “Novax,” is arguably the most well-known anti-vaxxer in the world.

“I am opposed to vaccination and would not want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to travel,” he said in 2020.

The champion has been harshly criticized by Australians, who are experiencing an Omicron surge.

“Just get vaccinated, ya knob,” one Twitter user said, in typical Australian candor.

“When they hold the World D**khead Olympics, he would be my pick for gold medalist,” Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons wrote.

Djokovic will have to wait until at least Monday for a court decision on whether he can stay and defend his Australian Open title, which he won last year for the record ninth time.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the star, who grew up with NATO bombs raining down on his home country of Serbia.

He has a son Stefan, seven, and a daughter Tara, four, with his teenage sweetheart Jelena, 35, with whom he has a son Stefan, seven, and a daughter Tara, four.

“I believe that it is our mission to reach a higher frequency through self-care by exploring and respecting our own avatar, our body, and, by doing so, raising the vibration of the planet,” he said in a 2018 interview with Shortlist magazine.

He is said to have been a frequent visitor to the “Bosnian pyramids” near Sarajevo, which are said to emit a mystical energy.

The European Association of Archaeologists, however, wrote an open letter to the Bosnian government in 2006, accusing the pyramids of being a “cruel hoax on an unsuspecting public.”

He’d alternate his Wimbledon visits with trips to the nearby Buddhapadipa Temple, where he’d meditate in front of a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.