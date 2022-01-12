While Novak Djokovic admits to breaking the isolation, Covid praises it and calls it a “mistake.”

Novak Djokovic ACKNOWLEDGES breaking the isolation, while Covid lauds it and calls it a “mistake.”

In an Instagram post this morning, the Serbian tennis player admitted to meeting with a journalist two days after testing positive for doping.

He wrote, “I want to emphasize that I have worked extremely hard to ensure everyone’s safety as well as my compliance with testing obligations.”

“I went to a basketball game in Belgrade on the 14th of December, where it was announced that a number of people had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Despite the fact that I had no Covid symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16 that came back negative, as well as an official and approved PCR test on the same day.”

“I went to a tennis event in Belgrade the next day to present awards to children, and before I went, I took a rapid antigen test, which came back negative.”

“At the time, I was asymptomatic and fine, and I didn’t learn about the positive PCR test until after the incident.”

“The next day, December 18, I was at my Belgrade tennis center to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot,” says the player.

All other activities have been postponed.

“I felt obligated to conduct the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to let the journalist down.”

“I kept a social distance and wore a mask, with the exception of when my photograph was being taken.”

