Novak Djokovic, an anti-vaccine tennis player, is set to be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal.

Novak Djokovic, an anti-vax tennis player, is set to be deported from Australia after losing his visa appeal.

NOVAK Djokovic is scheduled to be deported today after losing his appeal against his visa being revoked.

The world No. 1 will not defend his title at the Australian Open because he has been forced out of the country by lawyers who claim he has become an “icon” for anti-vaccine activists.

He is one of only three players in the top 100 of the ATP who hasn’t been vaccinated.

His last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and play has been unanimously dismissed by three judges.

It’s possible that the star will now be escorted to the airport by armed guards.

He said he’s “extremely disappointed” in a statement, but that he won’t appeal again.

He said, “I will now take some time to rest and recuperate before making any further comments.”

“I am extremely disappointed with the court’s decision to dismiss my judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I will be unable to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.”

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my departure from the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope we can now all focus on the game and tournament I adore.”

Djokovic held a secret meeting with immigration officials and the Border Force yesterday, before government lawyers claimed he poses an “overwhelming risk” to the public.

They claim that his decision to attend work events while infected with Covid proved this.

While positive for the virus, Djokovic met with at least 25 children at three events in Serbia, and he now faces jail time for breaking isolation rules, according to reports.

He claimed he didn’t get his test results until after the meetings.

“The Commonwealth should not be obligated to tolerate the presence of an alien for fear of what might happen if they were removed,” said Australian lawyer Stephen Lloyd last night.

“Rightly or wrongly, he is thought to support an anti-vaccination position.”

The ace’s legal team, on the other hand, fired back, dismissing claims that he has a “well-known anti-vaccination stance.”

Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood, said comments he made about vaccines in April 2020 aren’t necessarily relevant, and that he hasn’t publicly aligned himself with either pro- or anti-vaccine groups.

Mr Wood added that the minister who ordered Djokovic out is “not permitted to cancel a visa based on an evidence-free figment of his imagination,” and that the star is “not an expert” and would do what is best for his body.

