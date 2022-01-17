Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after being banned from Australia for THREE YEARS due to a dramatic visa dispute.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has arrived in Dubai following his expulsion from Australia due to a visa dispute over his vaccination status.

After losing his see-saw legal battle to stay in Australia, the 34-year-old had to make an awkward walk through the airport in front of the cameras to board another plane.

The tennis world No. 1 finally left after the Australian government cancelled his visa and he lost his court appeal in Melbourne yesterday.

After violating the country’s strict Migration Act, Djokovic will be barred from returning for three years “except in exceptional circumstances.”

The star flew out of Australia yesterday via Dubai “to rest and recuperate” with his family in Serbia.

As he awaited his entourage to follow him off the plane, he was seen wearing a mask and taking selfies with fans at the Dubai arrival gate.

Djokovic was driven to the departure gate by airline personnel in a terminal buggy for a flight to Belgrade a few hours later.

For the six-hour flight, he checked in by himself.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the court ruling dismissing my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa,” Djokovic said in a statement before leaving.

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my departure from the country.”

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks.”

I’m hoping we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

Djokovic has a large following in Serbia, where his closest relatives live.

The president of the country accused Australia of harassing Djokovic.

“You saw how much the prosecution lied in the pointless court proceeding,” he said.

When Australian athletes arrive in Serbia for an athletics event in March, they will be treated better, and “we will not mistreat them due to elections.”

The nine-time Australian Open champion has been fined and may never play in the tournament again.

12 days after his arrival in the country, a three-judge panel of a federal court unanimously upheld the visa cancellation.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, praised the decision, saying it will help “keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

To avoid any potential anti-vax protests at Melbourne Park, the Australian Open will beef up security.

When Djokovic first arrived in Australia, his visa was revoked, and the saga began.

Following a six-hour standoff at Wimbledon, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was given his marching orders.

