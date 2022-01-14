Novak Djokovic avoids detention as his lawyers request a hearing on Sunday and criticize the ‘irrational’ visa cancellation.

Novak Djokovic avoids detention as his lawyers demand a hearing on Sunday and criticize the ‘irrational’ visa cancellation.

On Friday, his visa was revoked for the second time, citing “health and good order” reasons.

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have asked an Australian court to prevent the tennis star from being deported ahead of the Australian Open, claiming the government’s decision to cancel his visa was “patently irrational.”

After his visa was cancelled for the second time, the world No. 1 faces deportation and a possible three-year ban from Australia.

At a hearing late Friday night, his lawyers asked the Federal Circuit Court of Australia for an injunction to stop his deportation.

The decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa was “patently irrational,” according to Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

He claimed Djokovic’s visa was revoked because his presence in the country could incite anti-vaccination sentiment, rather than because he was unvaccinated.

Mr Wood said he would file an appeal by Saturday afternoon and requested a hearing on Sunday, just hours before the Australian Open begins.

The Australian government’s spokesperson, Steven Lloyd, stated that the tennis player would not be held in custody overnight.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., he is scheduled to meet with immigration officials for an interview.

Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, issued a statement shortly before 6 p.m. (7 a.m. UK time) on Friday, stating that he had made the decision to deport Djokovic “on health and good order grounds.”

The information in this article is being updated.

