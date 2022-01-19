Novak Djokovic ‘BAN’s the French Open, Nadal wins in straight sets, Raducanu gets prime time slot at the Australian Open

LIVE from the Australian Open: Novak Djokovic ‘BAN’s the French Open, Nadal wins in straight sets, Raducanu gets a prime time slot

THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN is in full swing, but the reigning champion is missing.

After being DEPORTED from Australia, Novak Djokovic has flown back to Serbia via Dubai.

The decision by Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to cancel the Serb’s visa was legal, according to an Australian court.

It went on to say that it would release its reasons in the coming days.

After French MPs backed the vaccine pass law, the French Open could soon follow suit.

Rafael Nadal, who has made it to the third round in straight sets, could benefit from Djokovic’s deportation.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev will become world number one if he wins in Melbourne due to the Serb’s absence.

Tomorrow, he will face Nick Kyrgios in an intriguing match.

And Emma Raducanu now knows when her next match will be.

The US Open champion will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro at 8 a.m. tomorrow in the UK.

Brengle vs. Osaka

Today in Australia, there is a lot of action in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

In the second round, Naomi Osaka is up against Madison Brengle.

Tennis fans, good morning.

Emma Raducanu beat Sloane Stephens of the United States to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Raducanu was ecstatic after his 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over the 2017 US Open champion.

Andy Murray, a fellow Brit, was enraged that his win had gone unnoticed by Australian television.

Andy was also enraged by fans during his victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, believing they were booing him, only to discover the raucous crowd was re-enacting Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ goal celebration.

“I think it’s like ‘Siuu’ or something that Ronaldo does when he scores,” Murray said after the match.

“And, yes, it was quite irritating (smile).”

That’s what I believe they were up to.”

Unfortunately, Liam Broady was unable to join the British in the second round of the Australian Open after he was eliminated by Nick Kyrgios, who celebrated his victory by drinking a pint from a spectator.

Kyrgios’ victory set up a thrilling second-round match with Daniil Medvedev, and the Australian native is eager to face his Russian opponent.

Both Kyrgios and Medvedev were sympathetic to Djokovic’s plight, but the world No. 1 is still under fire from…

