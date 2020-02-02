Novak Djokovic berates umpire and taps him on the FOOT after violation during Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic erupted in anger during his Australian Open final win over Dominic Thiem, venting his anger directly at umpire Damien Dumosis after being hit with a second time violation.

Serbian star Djokovic received two time violations in the same game for not serving quickly enough, after which he displayed a wild outburst which involved tapping the foot of the Dumosis.

In the opening set he had told the crowd to ‘Shut the f*** up’ and was visibly seething in the second, confronting the umpire while still desperately trying to catch his breath following the match play.

His second warning cost him a first serve while he was defending a break point, resulting in Djokovic losing his cool and directly engaging with the umpire.

‘Great job man, especially in the second one,’ Djokovic said as both him and Thiem returned to their seats after playing the point.

Keeping his eyes locked on Dumosis, Djokovic added: ‘You made yourself famous. Well done man. Mission accomplished.’

Then he left the court with a tournament medic after the third set when he seemed to be in danger of crumbling.

After winning the first set 6-4, things quickly went downhill for Djokovic as his 26-year-old opponent surged back into the contest.

Thiem took the second set 6-4 in convincing style as Djokovic began to wobble, and the signs of a meltdown were already apparent.

Playing his first Grand Slam final outside of Roland Garros, Thiem entered the contest bidding to win his first major on the third attempt.

After taking the third he looked full of confidence but the Serbian fought back superbly, taking the following two sets to win his 17th Grand Slam.