Novak Djokovic could face a three-year ban from Australia if he is deported over an anti-vaxx row.

Novak Djokovic could face a three-year ban from Australia if he is deported over an anti-vaxx controversy.

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 tennis player, is facing deportation from Australia due to a lack of vaccinations.

The 34-year-old’s visa was revoked for the second time, but he can still file a legal challenge to stay in the country.

The world number one in men’s tennis was set to compete in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday and for which he is the top seed.

The decision is the latest dramatic twist in the saga surrounding Djokovic’s anti-vaxxer status, which saw his visa revoked when he first arrived in Australia.

After Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa, his lawyers have already filed an appeal.

Djokovic would be able to stay in the country and compete if an appeal was filed.

If he loses and is deported, he will be barred from entering Australia for three years.

Djokovic was sent to a detention facility to avoid deportation before a judge freed him, only for Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to revoke his visa.

However, there is likely to be more drama, and he is still eligible to compete in the tournament.

After a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

The decision was made on the basis of “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” according to him.

Hawke added that the government is “dedicated to safeguarding Australia’s borders,” particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the ruling, immigration expert Abdul Rizvi believes Djokovic will be able to compete in the tournament.

He explained that if he wins the appeal, he can also ask a judge for a bridging visa, which would allow him to work in Australia.

Mr Rizvi, a former Immigration Department Deputy Secretary, said, “Some people may not regard playing tennis as work, but it is Mr Djokovic’s job.”

“If he believes Mr Djokovic’s argument has merit,” he continued, “it makes sense to release him on a bridging visa while the appeal is considered.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic has stated that he is now facing arrest by armed cops.

“The cancellation notice (would be) taken by Australian Border Force (officers) who usually dress in very, very dark uniforms and often carry guns turning up to Mr Djokovic’s hotel or on the tennis court,” Mr Rizvi told Channel 10’s The Project.

