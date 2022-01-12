Novak Djokovic Covid timeline: Where did the world No. 1 go after a positive test and admitting to breaking his isolation?

Novak Djokovic’s Covid timeline: Where did the world No. 1 go after a positive test and admitting to breaking his isolation?

When he found out he had tested positive for Covid, the world No. 1 admitted to breaking isolation rules to attend an interview.

After testing positive for Covid following his admission of breaking isolation rules, a picture of Novak Djokovic’s movements is starting to emerge.

On his Travel Declaration, the 34-year-old is accused of providing false information.

He claimed his agent “ticked the wrong box” when declaring he had not visited any other country in the 14 days leading up to his flight from Spain to Australia, despite the fact that he had spent time in Belgrade.

The dispute over his entry into Australia is still raging, and the latest revelations could lead to his deportation.

Other questions have been raised about his movements in December, in addition to his admitted violation of isolation rules.

So far, here’s what we’ve learned.

During a Euroleague basketball match between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona, Djokovic was photographed.

He sat in the audience and posed for photos with the players.

Several spectators tested positive for Covid after the match.

Djokovic claims he had a negative lateral flow test and then a PCR test around 1 p.m. the same day.

Around 8 p.m., Serbia’s Institute of Public Health declared the result positive.

He had previously attended a ceremony in which a Serbian postal stamp honoring him was unveiled.

He claims he was not informed at the time that his test result was positive.

Receiving my own Serbian stamp was a great honor.

I’m humbled!! Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects to ensure that every child has the opportunity to attend preschool???????? pic.twitter.comWw8Zma95NU

Djokovic was set to present trophies to children at the Novak Tennis Center on the morning of December 17th.

On Facebook, the Tennis Association of Belgrade announced that he would be in attendance that day.

The event was later documented in photographs.

Djokovic, who is still awaiting his PCR results, says he tested negative using a lateral flow test on this day and had no symptoms.

He claims to have received his positive result following the event in Serbia.

He is obligated to do so by Serbian law.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Novak Djokovic Covid timeline: Where the world No 1 went after positive test as he admits breaking isolation

An honor to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!! Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ww8Zma95NU — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 17, 2021

Les avocats de Novak Djokovic ont fait parvenir un document de 35 pages au tribunal fédéral australien qui jugera son affaire lundi. Mais l’annonce du test positif au Covid-19 mi-décembre pourrait compliquer les affaires du Serbe au lieu de les arranger https://t.co/pGpe4mP2vlpic.twitter.com/3mO1tv8Qw7 — L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) January 8, 2022