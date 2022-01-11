Novak Djokovic ‘flouted Covid rules’ in five ways, and he could be jailed for a year or deported from Australia.

Novak Djokovic may face a year in prison or deportation from Australia if he ‘flouted Covid rules’ in five ways.

NOVAK Djokovic is used to making headlines for his incredible tennis abilities, but the controversial star has now become embroiled in a vaccine controversy that threatens to overshadow the sport’s first major tournament of the year.

The anti-vax tennis star has been accused of repeatedly breaking Covid rules when he arrived in Australia unjabbed, sparking a legal battle over his deportation.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about his vaccination status, but he did admit last year that he was “anti-vaccination.”

Djokovic has been accused of breaking the rules five times since testing positive for the virus on December 16.

Djokovic could face prison if he is found guilty of lying on his travel documents, as shocking photos show he traveled before flying to Australia.

The anti-vaxxer checked a box claiming he had not visited any other countries in the 14 days leading up to his trip to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

He arrived in Australia late on January 5, but according to social media posts, he spent time in Spain during that time, and was seen practicing on a tennis court in Marbella.

The Department of Home Affairs warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that could result in a prison sentence.

“If convicted, the maximum penalty is 12 months in prison,” it states.

Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was spotted playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, on December 25, and a photo shared on Twitter shows him smiling alongside handballer Petar Djordjic on the same day.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photo the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic and his brother Marko, as well as a coach, were photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion’s arrival in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out of Spain via Dubai.

Officials from the Australian Border Force are now looking into whether Djokovic lied on his visa application.

It’s an honor to get my own Serbian stamp.

Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled!! Excited to share that we’ll collaborate with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects to ensure that every child has access to preschool pic.twitter.comWw8Zma95NU

Djokovic tested positive for Covid on December 16, according to court documents.

Those who respond positively in Serbia are rewarded.

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 17, 2021