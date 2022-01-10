Novak Djokovic has been arrested, according to his father, just hours after a surprise antivax victory in his appeal to play in the Australian Open.

Despite a judge’s order that the tennis star be released from quarantine immediately after ruling that the decision to cancel his visa was “unreasonable,” ministers have the authority to overturn that decision and deport him.

After being released from quarantine, the world number one, an anti-vaxxer, was expected to be able to defend his title after winning the 2021 Open with a loss to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles finals.

Djokovic has been arrested in Melbourne, according to reports, as ministers consider using “personal power” to revoke his visa.

His father, Srdjan Djokovic, allegedly told Pavlovic Today that his son had been detained by the Australian government.

According to a government lawyer, Australia may still use ministerial powers to order his removal from the country, which would result in a three-year ban.

Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke has a four-hour window to use “personal discretion” to cancel another visa.

A large police presence was reportedly seen at Djokovic’s lawyers’ office in Melbourne, according to reports.

Djokovic’s passport and all personal belongings were due to be returned to him immediately following the judge’s decision.

The judge also ordered that the government pay his legal fees.

According to the Herald Sun, Djokovic has left the Park Hotel but remains detained.

For the ongoing court hearing, he was granted special permission to be with his attorneys.

Following a U-turn by Australian authorities, the 34-year-old was forced to stay in a hotel that houses asylum seekers.

Dijana, his mother, said he was being held “like a prisoner” in a “small immigration hotel, if there is such a thing.”

She described the location as “filthy” and “terrible,” with maggot-infested food.

After a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner was given his marching orders.

He had been given a vaccine exemption to compete before his visa was abruptly revoked, according to his lawyers, because he contracted Covid-19 in December.

His legal team claimed he only agreed to the cancellation because he was groggy from lack of sleep and shaken by the officials’ “procedurally unfair” treatment.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Djokovic’s visa was “effectively” revoked while he was still flying on a Boeing 777-300ER plane from Dubai, and border officials were made aware of his situation.

According to court documents, Australian officials attempted “mischievous and spurious” pressure on him to sign off on the…

