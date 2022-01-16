Novak Djokovic has been barred from competing in the Australian Open for THREE YEARS after finally being deported amid Covid drama.

The Australian government cancelled tennis’ world No. 1’s visa, and he lost his court appeal in Melbourne yesterday.

Djokovic will be denied a visa for three years ‘except in certain circumstances’ after breaking the country’s strict Migration Act.

The Serb flew out of Australia yesterday with his family ‘to rest and recuperate.’

“I’m extremely disappointed with the court ruling dismissing my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa,” Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, said.

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my departure from the country.”

“It makes me feel uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks.”

I’m hoping we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

The nine-time Australian Open champion has been fined and may never compete in the tournament again.

A federal court’s three-judge panel unanimously upheld the visa cancellation 12 days after he arrived in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia praised the decision, saying it will help “keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

To avoid any potential anti-vax protests at Melbourne Park, the Australian Open will beef up security.