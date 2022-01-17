Novak Djokovic has been barred from entering Australia for the next three years.

Novak Djokovic has been barred from visiting Australia for the next three years.

According to Prime Minister Morrison, a Serbian tennis superstar could be allowed to enter the country sooner if certain conditions are met.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (Reuters) –

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis superstar, has been barred from entering Australia for three years after three Federal Court judges upheld his visa cancellation on Sunday.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that, under the right circumstances, Djokovic could be allowed to enter the country sooner.

The prime minister told Australian radio station Channel Nine that while the ban is for three years, there is a chance he could return in the right circumstances, which would be looked into at the time.

4, Djokovic claimed he had been granted a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccination, but his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force after he failed to meet COVID-19 entry requirements.

A federal court ordered his release after he was sent to an immigration detention facility in Melbourne.

To compete in the year’s first major tennis tournament in Australia, all players must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Australian Open has been won by Djokovic in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, will be held in Melbourne between January and February 2022.

