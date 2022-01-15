Novak Djokovic has been detained for the second time ahead of his final court appearance in Australia, where he faces being expelled.

Novak Djokovic has been detained AGAIN ahead of his final court appearance in Australia, where he faces expulsion.

NOVAK Djokovic has been re-incarcerated in an immigration detention center ahead of a last-ditch court case to keep him from being deported.

If his last appeal is denied, the 34-year-old tennis player could be deported and even escorted to the airport under armed guard.

Just before 4.30 a.m. UK time, Djokovic arrived at Melbourne’s Park Hotel, the same immigration detention facility where he was held last week.

As the tennis star and Border Force guards drove into the hotel’s underground car park, a dozen refugee activists chanted “stop the torture… let them out.”

It will be Djokovic’s second detention, after he spent his first four nights in Australia in a hotel before being released by a judge on Monday.

Djokovic had met with immigration officials and the Border Force earlier on Saturday for a secret showdown at an undisclosed location as part of his fight against deportation.

Later, he will appear at his solicitors’ offices for an online Federal Court hearing presided over by Judge David O’Callaghan.

The case will be heard at 10.30pm Saturday, UK time, in an Australian federal court.

The anti-vaxxer Djokovic saga began when his visa was revoked when he first arrived in Australia.

The Australian government recently revoked his visa, overturning a successful appeal that had seen him released from detention.

For the most recent updates, visit our Novak Djokovic live blog.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked on “health and good order” grounds by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who overturned an earlier successful appeal.

His legal team immediately launched a desperate last-minute bid for him to stay in the country during a special nighttime court hearing.

A guest at the immigration detention hotel claimed last month that the food served to detainees contained maggots and mould.

Another asylum seeker, on the other hand, claimed to have vomited after eating the food.

His mother, Dijana, spoke out about the conditions he was in the first time he went there.

“He was trying to sleep, but he couldn’t,” she said at a press conference in Belgrade.

“What can I say as a mother, you can imagine how I feel, I’ve been feeling terrible since yesterday, the last 24 hours.”

“They are treating him as if he were a prisoner; it’s not fair, and it’s not human.”

If the court orders Djokovic’s deportation from Australia, armed cops will accompany him to the plane.

If an application to stay is denied, a person will be arrested and removed from Australia, according to the gotocourt legal website.

“You will be arrested unless you leave voluntarily…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.