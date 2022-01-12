Novak Djokovic has never been as well-liked as Federer and Nadal, and he now stands to lose everything.

Novak Djokovic has never been as well-liked as Federer or Nadal, and he now stands to lose everything.

The world’s No. 1’s dubious behavior, opposition to vaccines, and allegiance to anti-scientific health gurus undermine him in ways that no amount of court victories can undo.

A question for Novak Djokovic: who tests for Covid and goes out in public before receiving the results, not to mention forgets they’ve just returned from a trip to Spain two weeks ago?

Of course, he can explain any ambiguity that may arise as a result of the shifting picture that surrounds his actions.

And that is his problem.

His explanations are so implausible that they begin to undermine credibility and fall into the category of “the dog ate my homework” excuses.

Djokovic sailed past the point of irony in an obsequious note posted on Instagram, claiming that he wanted to “address the ongoing misinformation about my activities,” as if he wasn’t the source of that very misinformation, after all, wasn’t it he who failed to declare a trip to Spain? A weary aide was forced to carry the can for that one.

Djokovic is too opulent to fill out his own paperwork, so he delegated responsibility and blame for the “human error” to someone else.

The pleading circumstance of the error, “we are living in challenging times in the midst of a global pandemic, and mistakes do happen,” is enough to turn any self-respecting border official’s milk white.

That mingling with children at a prize-giving ceremony before waiting for the results of a PCR test and then agreeing to a media interview after the test came back positive was simply a blunder.

As a result, the Australian immigration authorities assessing his right to a visa are thrust into the world of school teachers, who must believe that a letter written in someone else’s hand could actually be the work of his mother.

Given the dramatic shifts in this story, it wouldn’t be surprising if authorities questioned the entire positive-test narrative, wondering if it wasn’t a fabrication created to meet visa requirements in light of Djokovic’s avowed anti-vaccine stance.

You have to wonder if Djokovic’s reputation has been permanently damaged as a result of this unfortunate incident.

In a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of 5.5 million people, his opposition to vaccines is unfathomable.

