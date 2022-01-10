Novak Djokovic has returned to the court hours after a judge ruled that he can compete in the Australian Open – but deportation is still a possibility.

NOVAK Djokovic has returned to the court and stated that he will compete in the Australian Open after winning his visa appeal, but ministers are still threatening to deport him.

Despite a judge’s ruling that the cancellation of his visa was “unreasonable,” the anti-vaxxer, who returned to training in Melbourne today, could still be deported by the Australian government.

Despite the fact that he could still be expelled from Australia, Djokovic has stated that he wants to stay and compete after his parents claimed today that he was “tortured” while being held in quarantine.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” the world’s number one tweeted today.

“Despite everything that has happened, I intend to stay and compete in the @AustralianOpen. I am still focused on that.”

I flew in from the United States to perform at one of our most important events in front of our adoring fans.

“I can’t say much more right now, but THANK YOU ALL for sticking by me and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Djokovic, 34, sent out a message with a photo of himself training at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena just hours after being released.

Ministerial powers, on the other hand, could be used to revoke Djokovic’s visa and order his deportation, resulting in a three-year ban.

Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, could use “personal discretion” to force another cancellation.

Mr Hawke is still debating whether or not to revoke Djokovic’s visa, according to the Australian government.

“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court decisions on procedural grounds, Immigration Minister Hawke has the option of canceling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act,” an immigration ministry spokesman said.

“The matter is currently being considered by the Minister, and the process is still ongoing.”

Dijana Djokovic, Djokovic’s mother, called her son’s anti-vax court victory the “biggest win of his career” today.

She thanked fans for their support while insisting that her son, who is attempting a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, had done “nothing wrong” during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia.

“We’ve come to honor our son Novak’s victory.”

He was a staunch defender of the rule of law.

“He hasn’t done anything wrong,” she stated emphatically.

“He went to that tournament to win it.”

This has been a particularly difficult situation.

Sadness, fear, and disappointment have all been present.

“There were times when he didn’t have access to his phone.

We were completely unaware of what was going on.

“It’s this…

